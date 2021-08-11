No-Bake Energy Bites
When that afternoon hunger hits, reach for one of these healthy bites. They're packed with good-for-you ingredients such as chia seeds, oats, and dried fruit to keep you energized until dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
To toast oats and coconut, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread oats in one side of a 15x10-inch baking pan. Bake 10 minutes. Add coconut to other side of pan. Bake 3 to 5 minutes more or until oats and coconut are toasted, stirring once; cool.
To Store
Layer bites between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
67 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 6g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 2g; vitamin a 2.5IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 12.8mcg; sodium 15mg; potassium 55mg; calcium 9mg; iron 0.5mg.