No-Bake Coconut Date Cracker Bars with Browned Butter Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly butter the foil. Arrange half of the crackers in a single layer that completely covers the bottom of the prepared pan, cutting some to fit, if necessary. Set aside.Advertisement
-
For filling, in a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, cream, the 1/3 cup butter, the egg yolks, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium heat until butter melts, stirring constantly. Stir in coconut, dates, and the 3/4 cup pecans. Cook for 8 minutes or until mixture is glossy and has turned a rich shade of brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in the rum and vanilla.
-
Pour filling over the cracker layer in the prepared pan, spreading gently to cover the crackers completely. Arrange the remaining crackers over the filling, pressing them lightly into the filling. Set aside.
-
For the glaze, in a small saucepan melt the 1/4 cup butter over medium heat. Cook until butter is light brown. Transfer to a small bowl. Whisk in the powdered sugar, milk, and the 1/8 teaspoon salt until smooth, adding additional milk as necessary to make a spreadable glaze. Pour the glaze over the cracker layer, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with the 1/3 cup pecans. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until set.
-
Use foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut into bars.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.