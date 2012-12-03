No-Bake Coconut Date Cracker Bars with Browned Butter Glaze

For the glaze, in a small saucepan melt the 1/4 cup butter over medium heat. Cook until butter is light brown. Transfer to a small bowl. Whisk in the powdered sugar, milk, and the 1/8 teaspoon salt until smooth, adding additional milk as necessary to make a spreadable glaze. Pour the glaze over the cracker layer, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with the 1/3 cup pecans. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until set.