No-Bake Butterscotch Bars

Rating: 4.07 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Instant butterscotch pudding and Butterfinger candy bars are the key ingredients in this low-stress dessert bar recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line 15x10x1-inch baking pan with heavy foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan; set aside.

  • In a large saucepan combine granulated sugar and corn syrup; heat and stir over medium heat just until mixture boils around edges. Heat and stir for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter until smooth. Stir in rice cereal and cornflakes until coated. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Place a piece of waxed paper over the mixture and press firmly with your hands; set aside.

  • For pudding layer, in a medium saucepan melt the 3/4 cup butter over medium heat. Stir in powdered sugar, pudding mixes, 1/2 cup of the chopped candy, and the milk. Spread pudding mixture over cereal layer; set aside.

  • For frosting, in a small saucepan heat and stir chocolate pieces and the 1/2 cup butter over low heat until melted and smooth. Spread frosting over pudding layer. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup chopped candy. Chill, uncovered, about 1 hour or until set. Cover for longer storage. To serve, use foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Place on a cutting board; cut into bars.

To Make Ahead:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Before serving, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 141 mg sodium. 81 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 230 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

nanrose1928545272
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2017
wonderful treat!!!
cneuhaus5
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2017
4 stars, delicious, easy, all the guests loved it & some asked for the recipe! Will add a couple pinches of salt to the crust & pudding layers next time.
