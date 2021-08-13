No-Added-Sugar Rich Chocolate Cake
Natural sugars from prunes and unsweetened applesauce provide sweetness to this cake. Instead of frosting, top off your cake with unsweetened whipped cream and extra dark chocolate curls. To mimic sweetness, add vanilla extract or ground cinnamon to the whipped cream.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
262 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 59mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 11g; protein 6g; vitamin a 626.5IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 39.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 443mg; potassium 317mg; calcium 115mg; iron 1.8mg.