No-Added-Sugar Rich Chocolate Cake

Natural sugars from prunes and unsweetened applesauce provide sweetness to this cake. Instead of frosting, top off your cake with unsweetened whipped cream and extra dark chocolate curls. To mimic sweetness, add vanilla extract or ground cinnamon to the whipped cream.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
25 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
65 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake (12 slices)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan combine 1 cup of the applesauce, the dried plums, and butter. Cook over medium heat 8 minutes or until butter is melted and mixture just begins to simmer. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Transfer applesauce mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth.

  • In a large bowl beat eggs with a mixer on medium until blended. Slowly add applesauce mixture, beating until combined. On low speed, beat in half of the flour mixture, then milk and vanilla, then remaining flour mixture. Spread batter into prepared springform pan. Bake 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely.

  • In a food processor or blender combine raspberries and remaining 1/4 cup applesauce. Cover and process or blend until pureed. Strain through a sieve; discard seeds. Slice cake and serve with ice cream and raspberry puree.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 59mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 11g; protein 6g; vitamin a 626.5IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 39.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 443mg; potassium 317mg; calcium 115mg; iron 1.8mg.
