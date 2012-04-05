New-World Chili
This colorful chili's wow factor comes from a combo of butternut squash, fresh spinach, and dried cranberries, which add a hint of sweetness. Sprinkle servings with roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds) for added crunch.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 5-quart slow cooker combine turkey, tomatoes, beans, tomato sauce, squash, onion, the 1/2 cup broth, the frozen corn, cranberries, jalapeño pepper, chili powder, and garlic.Advertisement
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours. If desired, stir in additional broth to reach desired consistency.
To serve, stir in spinach. If desired, sprinkle servings with cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 g trans fatty acid;