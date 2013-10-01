New Potato Bake

Gooey Swiss cheese, tiny new potatoes, and spinach pack this creamy comfort food casserole.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
25 mins at 375°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Max Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 2-quart square baking dish; set aside. In a covered large saucepan cook potatoes in enough boiling, lightly salted water to cover for 8 minutes. Stir in spinach; drain well. Return potato mixture to pan.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in a small saucepan heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add green onions; cook about 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in flour, salt, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg. Gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese until melted.

  • Pour sauce over potato mixture; stir gently to combine. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tip:

If you're cooking for a crowd, double the ingredients and bake this side dish in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 192mg; potassium 723mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 3g; sugar 4g; protein 10g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2672IU; vitamin c 31mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 242mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

