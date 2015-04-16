New Potato, Avocado, and Egg Salad
Serve a hearty scoop of this creamy potato salad over a wedge of iceberg lettuce. Stick the lettuce in the freezer right before serving to ensure it's extra-crisp.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until just tender. Drain and run cold water over potatoes to cool. Drain and set aside.
-
Meanwhile, stir together the mayonnaise, vinegar, dill weed, and mustard in a large bowl. Stir in the sweet pepper, celery, onion, and pickles. Gently stir in the potatoes, avocado, and eggs until just combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve over lettuce.
*
Cover and chill any remaining salad for lunch the next day.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
593 calories; 42 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 20 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 204 mg cholesterol; 549 mg sodium. 1108 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 799 IU vitamin a; 59 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 97 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 77 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;