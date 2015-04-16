New Potato, Avocado, and Egg Salad

this was a pretty good salad. i skipped the avocado and there was still plenty to keep this interesting.

Rating: Unrated

This salad was like Summer Comfort Food! Very delish. (I did keep the avocado and eggs separate from the potato salad, like in the image). Also used Romaine lettuce, since I don' t "do" iceberg. The dill does become stronger, if you leave in the fridge for a few days. Would make this again :-).