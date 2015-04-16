New Potato, Avocado, and Egg Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve a hearty scoop of this creamy potato salad over a wedge of iceberg lettuce. Stick the lettuce in the freezer right before serving to ensure it's extra-crisp.

By Recipe by Nancy Hughes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until just tender. Drain and run cold water over potatoes to cool. Drain and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, stir together the mayonnaise, vinegar, dill weed, and mustard in a large bowl. Stir in the sweet pepper, celery, onion, and pickles. Gently stir in the potatoes, avocado, and eggs until just combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve over lettuce.

Cover and chill any remaining salad for lunch the next day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
593 calories; 42 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 20 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 204 mg cholesterol; 549 mg sodium. 1108 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 799 IU vitamin a; 59 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 97 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 77 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

brushjl54004
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2018
this was a pretty good salad. i skipped the avocado and there was still plenty to keep this interesting.
Mary Hanneman
Rating: Unrated
09/03/2015
This salad was like Summer Comfort Food! Very delish.  (I did keep the avocado and eggs separate from the potato salad, like in the image). Also used Romaine lettuce, since I don' t "do" iceberg. The dill does become stronger, if you leave in the fridge for a few days.  Would make this again  :-).
