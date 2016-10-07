Nestling Butterfinger Bars
This yummy bar cookie recipe uses one of your favorite candy bars for its chocolate and peanut butter flavor. Perfect for the holidays, these bar cookies will be gone in a flash.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat the foil with cooking spray. In a very large bowl beat peanut butter and butter with a mixer on medium until smooth. Add brown sugar and vanilla; beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Add eggs; beat until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl combine flour, crushed corn flakes, baking powder, and salt. Mix well. Add flour mixture to peanut butter mixture and beat until well combined.
-
Spread half of the batter evenly in the bottom of the prepared pan. Arrange candy bar pieces on top. Spread remaining batter in an even layer on top of candy layer.
-
Bake 25 to 28 minutes or until the top appears dry. Cool in pan on a wire rack. If desired, drizzle with melted chocolate. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.