Nashville Hot Chicken

Boldly crisp outside and lusciously tender inside, Nashville hot chicken is nothing short of transcendent. Go for the classic Nashville fried chicken recipe or lighten it up with our air-fryer instructions.

By Colleen Weeden
Updated on September 7, 2022
Nashville Hot Chicken
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Marinate Time:
2 hrs
Fry Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 7 pieces
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 cup buttermilk

  • 2 tablespoon cayenne pepper sauce

  • 2 tablespoon granulated sugar

  • 2 tablespoon kosher salt

  • ¾ teaspoon black pepper

  • 2 ½ - 3 pound meaty chicken pieces (breast halves, thighs, and drumsticks)

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • ¾ teaspoon salt

  • 2 tablespoon packed brown sugar

  • 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

  • 2 teaspoon paprika

  • 2 teaspoon chili powder

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 cup vegetable oil

  • White bread slices and dill pickle slices (optional)

Directions

  1. For brine, in a resealable plastic bag combine buttermilk, cayenne pepper sauce, sugar, kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. of the black pepper. Using a chef's knife, cut chicken breast halves in half crosswise, Add all chicken pieces to the brine; seal bag. Turn bag to coat chicken; chill 2 to 4 hours. Remove chicken from brine. Reserve 1 cup brine and discard the rest. Pat chicken dry with paper towels.

  2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil; if desired, place a wire rack over the foil. In a shallow dish whisk together reserved buttermilk mix and egg. Place flour in another shallow dish with 1/4 tsp. of the salt and the remaining 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Dip chicken into flour, then into buttermilk mixture, and again into flour, turning to coat. Place on a parchment paper-lined tray; let stand 10 minutes.

  3. For sauce, in a small saucepan whisk together the next six ingredients (through garlic powder) and remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Heat over medium-low until warm; keep warm while frying chicken.

  4. Meanwhile, in a deep heavy pot or a deep-fat fryer, heat 1 1/2 inches oil to 350°F. Using tongs, carefully add 2 to 3 pieces of chicken at a time to hot oil. (Oil temperature will drop; adjust the heat to maintain 350°F.) Fry chicken 5 to 6 minutes or until coating on chicken is golden brown, turning once. Drain briefly on paper towels. Place chicken in prepared pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F for breasts and at least 170°F for thighs and drumsticks).

  5. Generously pour warm sauce over chicken, stirring sauce to keep it well mixed. Serve with bread and pickles (if using).

To Air-Fry Chicken

Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Coat air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Using only thighs and drumsticks, brine and coat chicken as directed in Steps 1 and 2. Prepare sauce as directed in Step 3. Stir sauce and generously spoon about 3 Tbsp. (or more if needed to coat) over breaded chicken. Working in batches, arrange coated chicken in prepared basket. Fry drumsticks 15 to 18 minutes and bone-in thighs 25 to 30 minutes or until done (175°F). Transfer chicken to a plate; keep warm. Continue as directed in Step 5.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

206 Calories
11g Fat
10g Carbs
15g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 206
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 58mg 19%
Sodium 160mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 10g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 15g
Vitamin C 0.4mg 2%
Calcium 33mg 3%
Iron 0.9mg 5%
Potassium 214mg 5%
Folate, total 25.6mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.2mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.4mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

