Nashville Hot Chicken

For brine, in a resealable plastic bag combine buttermilk, cayenne pepper sauce, sugar, kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. of the black pepper. Using a chef's knife, cut chicken breast halves in half crosswise, Add all chicken pieces to the brine; seal bag. Turn bag to coat chicken; chill 2 to 4 hours. Remove chicken from brine. Reserve 1 cup brine and discard the rest. Pat chicken dry with paper towels.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil; if desired, place a wire rack over the foil. In a shallow dish whisk together reserved buttermilk mix and egg. Place flour in another shallow dish with 1/4 tsp. of the salt and the remaining 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Dip chicken into flour, then into buttermilk mixture, and again into flour, turning to coat. Place on a parchment paper-lined tray; let stand 10 minutes.

For sauce, in a small saucepan whisk together the next six ingredients (through garlic powder) and remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Heat over medium-low until warm; keep warm while frying chicken.

Meanwhile, in a deep heavy pot or a deep-fat fryer, heat 1 1/2 inches oil to 350°F. Using tongs, carefully add 2 to 3 pieces of chicken at a time to hot oil. (Oil temperature will drop; adjust the heat to maintain 350°F.) Fry chicken 5 to 6 minutes or until coating on chicken is golden brown, turning once. Drain briefly on paper towels. Place chicken in prepared pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F for breasts and at least 170°F for thighs and drumsticks).