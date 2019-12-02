Nachos Mole
Take your nacho game to the next level with the addition of mole sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange half of the tortilla chips in 13x9-inch baking pan. Spoon half of the refried beans in mounds over chips; top with half of the meat. Drizzle with 1/2 cup Quick Mole Sauce. Sprinkle with half of the cheese.
-
Bake about 10 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from oven. Repeat layers. Bake about 10 minutes more or until cheese melts. Serve with desired toppers.
Nutrition Facts (Nachos Mole)
Quick Mole Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
-
In large dry skillet over medium heat toast pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Remove from skillet.
-
In same skillet cook onion and garlic in hot oil 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and cinnamon. Cook 1 minute more or until fragrant. Stir in barbecue sauce, bittersweet chocolate, and hot pepper sauce (optional). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. simmer until chocolate is melted. Cool slightly. Transfer onion mixture and toasted seeds to blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Thin with water if needed; cool. Makes 1-1/2 cups.
Fried Tortilla Chips
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line a large baking sheet with paper towels. In a large heavy skillet or pot heat about 1 inch oil over medium until 365°F. Meanwhile, cut tortillas into wedges.
-
Add tortilla wedges to hot oil in small batches. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Remove chips from oil with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. If desired, sprinkle lightly with salt.