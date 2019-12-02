Nachos Mole

In same skillet cook onion and garlic in hot oil 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and cinnamon. Cook 1 minute more or until fragrant. Stir in barbecue sauce, bittersweet chocolate, and hot pepper sauce (optional). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. simmer until chocolate is melted. Cool slightly. Transfer onion mixture and toasted seeds to blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Thin with water if needed; cool. Makes 1-1/2 cups.