Nacho Fries
When the drive-thru doesn't have nacho fries in stock, make your own! This delicious nacho fries recipe features taco-seasoned fries and a finger-licking good cheese sauce. Take things up a notch and make loaded nacho fries complete with taco meat and your favorite fixings.
Gallery
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If desired, use 1, 32-ounce package frozen unseasoned French fried potatoes in place of fresh potatoes. Toss potatoes with spice mixture and fry as above.
Air Fryer:
Omit frying in oil. Preheat air fryer at 400°F. Drizzle potatoes with 2 T oil after coating with spice; toss to coat. Place one-fourth of the potatoes in the basket of fryer. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until tender and of desired browning, shaking basket occasionally. Place in a shallow baking pan. Keep warm in a 200°F oven while frying remaining potatoes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 377 calories, 11 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 21 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 12 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 14% Vitamin A, 11% Vitamin C, 1934 mg sodium, 20% calcium, 10% iron
Nacho Cheese Sauce:
In a small saucepan whisk together 1 15-ounce jar cheese dip, 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 cup jarred sliced jalapeno brine, and 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix. Cook over medium heat until heated through.Nutrition analysis per serving: 208 calories, 7 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 15 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 12 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 1151 mg sodium, 18% calcium, 1% iron
Loaded Nacho Fries:
In a large skillet cook 1 pound ground beef until browned, stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat. Stir in 1 package taco seasoning mix and 3/4 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until liquid is almost evaporated, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Divide fries among 6 serving dishes. Top with beef mixture, 1 red or green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 chopped fresh tomatoes, 2 cups shredded fresh romaine lettuce, and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with Nacho Cheese Sauce and bottled ranch dressing.Nutrition analysis per serving: 707 calories, 23 g protein, 37 g carbohydrate, 53 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 68 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 68% Vitamin A, 46% Vitamin C, 1387 mg sodium, 14% calcium, 22% iron