Nacho Fries

Rating: Unrated

When the drive-thru doesn't have nacho fries in stock, make your own! This delicious nacho fries recipe features taco-seasoned fries and a finger-licking good cheese sauce. Take things up a notch and make loaded nacho fries complete with taco meat and your favorite fixings.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Katlyn Moncada

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Immerse potatoes in a large bowl of cold water until ready to cut. Cut potatoes lengthwise into 1/4- to 1/2-inch wide strips. Return potatoes to water.

  • In a heavy deep pot or deep-fat fryer heat oil to 375°F over medium heat (fill pot about 1/3 full with oil). Drain potatoes and place on paper towels; pat dry.

  • In a large bowl sir together flour, paprika, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Add potatoes and toss to coat.

  • Preheat oven to 200°F. Add potatoes in batches (about 1/8 at a time) to hot oil. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. Transfer to a shallow pan. Keep warm in oven while frying remaining potatoes. Serve with Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Tips

If desired, use 1, 32-ounce package frozen unseasoned French fried potatoes in place of fresh potatoes. Toss potatoes with spice mixture and fry as above.

Air Fryer:

Omit frying in oil. Preheat air fryer at 400°F. Drizzle potatoes with 2 T oil after coating with spice; toss to coat. Place one-fourth of the potatoes in the basket of fryer. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until tender and of desired browning, shaking basket occasionally. Place in a shallow baking pan. Keep warm in a 200°F oven while frying remaining potatoes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 377 calories, 11 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 21 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 12 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 14% Vitamin A, 11% Vitamin C, 1934 mg sodium, 20% calcium, 10% iron

Nacho Cheese Sauce:

In a small saucepan whisk together 1 15-ounce jar cheese dip, 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 cup jarred sliced jalapeno brine, and 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix. Cook over medium heat until heated through.Nutrition analysis per serving: 208 calories, 7 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 15 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 12 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 1151 mg sodium, 18% calcium, 1% iron

Loaded Nacho Fries:

In a large skillet cook 1 pound ground beef until browned, stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat. Stir in 1 package taco seasoning mix and 3/4 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until liquid is almost evaporated, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Divide fries among 6 serving dishes. Top with beef mixture, 1 red or green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 chopped fresh tomatoes, 2 cups shredded fresh romaine lettuce, and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with Nacho Cheese Sauce and bottled ranch dressing.Nutrition analysis per serving: 707 calories, 23 g protein, 37 g carbohydrate, 53 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 68 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 68% Vitamin A, 46% Vitamin C, 1387 mg sodium, 14% calcium, 22% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
657 calories; fat 52g; cholesterol 12mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 40g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 24g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 7g; protein 11g; vitamin a 677.8IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 26mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 1934mg; potassium 876mg; calcium 262mg; iron 1.7mg.
