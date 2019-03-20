Mustard-Thyme Pork Sheet Pan Dinner

Rating: Unrated

Roast your main course and your veggie side at the same time! Pile pork, carrots, and acorn squash onto the same sheet pan, then enjoy your super easy Paleo dinner half an hour later.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place pork in a 15x10-inch baking pan. (For easy cleanup, line pan with foil.) Lightly brush the 1 tsp. olive oil over pork. In a small bowl combine mustard, thyme, and the 1/4 tsp. black pepper; brush over pork.

    Advertisement

  • Place squash, carrots, and onion in a bowl. Drizzle with the 1 Tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with salt and the 1/2 tsp. black pepper. Arrange vegetables around pork in pan.

  • Roast 25 to 30 minutes or until pork is done (145°F.) and vegetables are tender. Cover pork with foil; let stand 3 minutes. Slice pork and serve with vegetables, and, if desired, parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 428 mg sodium. 1025 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8051 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 70 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/23/2020