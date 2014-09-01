Mushroom Scrambled Eggs

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, milk, parsley, dry mustard, salt, Worchestershire sauce, and pepper. Beat with a whisk until well mixed and evenly colored; set aside.

  • In a large skillet heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms and the 1 tablespoon chopped onion; cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture begins to set on the bottom and around the edges.

  • Using a spatula or large spoon, lift and fold the partially cooked egg mixture so the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes or until egg mixture is cooked through but is still glossy and moist. Remove from heat. Serve immediately. If desired, sprinkle with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; 14 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 384 mg cholesterol; 382 mg sodium. 178 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 714 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 90 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

