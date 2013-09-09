Mushroom Risotto with Peas

Rating: 3.51 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 9
  • 43 Ratings

A few minutes of prep work turns restaurant-favorite mushroom risotto into an easy slow-cooker dish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic; cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until mushrooms are lightly browned and liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Transfer rice mixture to a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, wine, and pepper.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting about 2 3/4 hours or on high-heat setting about 1 1/4 hours or until rice is tender. If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Stir in peas. If desired, top with cheese and/or parsley. Serve immediately.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Note: Do not lift or transport liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 484 mg sodium. 180 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 381 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 14 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 11 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

