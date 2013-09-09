Mushroom Risotto with Peas
A few minutes of prep work turns restaurant-favorite mushroom risotto into an easy slow-cooker dish.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic; cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until mushrooms are lightly browned and liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Transfer rice mixture to a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, wine, and pepper.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting about 2 3/4 hours or on high-heat setting about 1 1/4 hours or until rice is tender. If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Stir in peas. If desired, top with cheese and/or parsley. Serve immediately.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Note: Do not lift or transport liner with food inside.