Mushroom Melts Stuffed with Chicken Sausage
Mushrooms already eat hearty and with the addition of chicken sausage, these stuffed portobellos make a nutritious and filling recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with parchment paper or foil. Remove the stems from the portobello mushrooms; chop the stems and set aside. Using a small spoon, scrape the gills out of the mushroom caps. Place mushroom caps, stem sides up, in the prepared pan.
For filling, coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Cut sausages in half lengthwise then thinly slice. Add sausage, reserved chopped mushroom stems, the onion, and sweet pepper to skillet. Cook about 6 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale and dried Italian seasoning (if using). Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until kale is tender. Stir in vinegar, mustard, and fresh basil (if using). Remove from heat.
Spoon sausage mixture into mushroom caps. Top each with a slice of cheese. Bake about 10 minutes or until heated and cheese starts to brown.
Tip
Look for firm portobello mushrooms with no excess moisture or shriveled edges. They should have an earthy clean smell and tight gills.