Mushroom Melts Stuffed with Chicken Sausage

For filling, coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Cut sausages in half lengthwise then thinly slice. Add sausage, reserved chopped mushroom stems, the onion, and sweet pepper to skillet. Cook about 6 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add kale and dried Italian seasoning (if using). Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until kale is tender. Stir in vinegar, mustard, and fresh basil (if using). Remove from heat.