Mushroom Fricassee with Fresh Herbs
Traditionally, fricassee recipes involve sauteing and simmering meat in a creamy sauce. Here, we transform the same technique into a side dish format with a mushroom fricassee recipe that's topped with plenty of fresh herbs.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
193 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 581mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 2g; sugar 4g; protein 6g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 593IU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 36mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 32mg; iron 1mg.