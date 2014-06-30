Mushroom Fricassee with Fresh Herbs

Traditionally, fricassee recipes involve sauteing and simmering meat in a creamy sauce. Here, we transform the same technique into a side dish format with a mushroom fricassee recipe that's topped with plenty of fresh herbs.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Leave small mushrooms whole, halve medium-size mushrooms, and quarter large mushrooms (12 cups). In a very large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the walnut oil and 11/2 teaspoons of the butter over medium heat. Add 6 cups of the mushrooms; cook about 5 minutes or until the mushrooms begin to color, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushrooms to a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms, oil, and butter. Add the shallots, garlic, and reserved cooked mushrooms to the skillet; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes more or until the mushrooms are golden and the shallots are tender. Stir in salt and pepper.

  • Remove from heat; add the Madeira. Return to heat; simmer about 3 minutes or until the liquid is nearly evaporated. Stir in the cream, chives, and rosemary. Cook about 2 minutes or until cream is slightly thickened. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with snipped fresh parsley; serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 581mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 2g; sugar 4g; protein 6g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 593IU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 36mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 32mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

