Mushroom Fricassee with Fresh Herbs

Leave small mushrooms whole, halve medium-size mushrooms, and quarter large mushrooms (12 cups). In a very large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the walnut oil and 11/2 teaspoons of the butter over medium heat. Add 6 cups of the mushrooms; cook about 5 minutes or until the mushrooms begin to color, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushrooms to a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms, oil, and butter. Add the shallots, garlic, and reserved cooked mushrooms to the skillet; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes more or until the mushrooms are golden and the shallots are tender. Stir in salt and pepper.