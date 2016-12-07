Mushroom & Cheese Sourdough Toasts

Rating: 4.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Clean mushrooms with a quick rinse, then pat dry with paper towels. Try varieties beyond buttons, such as chanterelles, creminis, and oysters.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a large skillet heat olive oil and butter over medium-high heat. When butter has melted, add mushrooms and garlic. Cook 6 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Season to taste with thyme, salt, and black pepper. Transfer to a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet heat 1 tsp. olive oil over medium heat. Break eggs into skillet. Reduce heat to low; cook eggs 3 to 4 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks start to thicken.

  • Meanwhile, arrange bread slices on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat for 1 minute on each side or until toasted. Place a slice of cheese on each bread slice; broil 1 minute more or until cheese melts and starts to bubble. Remove from oven. Top cheese with mushroom mixture and eggs. Sprinkle with fresh herbs or microgreens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; 33 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 259 mg cholesterol; 759 mg sodium. 510 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 906 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 364 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019