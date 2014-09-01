Mushroom, Asparagus, and Italian Cheese Omelets

High in protein and rich in vitamins, this vegetable omelet is a smart start to your day. It's affordable too--each breakfast omelet costs about $2.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine egg product, the water, parsley, salt, and black pepper. Set aside.

  • In a large nonstick skillet heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, asparagus, sweet pepper, green onions, and garlic. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are beginning to brown and asparagus is just tender, stirring frequently. Remove vegetables from skillet; cover and keep warm.

  • For omelet, heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet with flared sides over medium-high heat until skillet is hot. Add 1 teaspoon of the oil, swirling to coat bottom of skillet. Add one-fourth of the egg mixture (about 1/2 cup); reduce heat to medium. Immediately begin stirring egg mixture gently but continuously with a wooden spoon or heat-proof rubber spatula until mixture resembles small pieces of cooked egg surrounded by liquid egg. Stop stirring. Cook for 30 to 60 seconds more or until egg mixture is set.

  • Spoon one-fourth of the vegetables onto half of the omelet. Sprinkle with one-fourth of the cheese. Using the spoon or spatula, lift and fold the unfilled half of the omelet over filling. Gently slide omelet out of skillet onto a warm plate. Cover with foil; keep warm. Repeat to make three more omelets, using the remaining oil, egg mixture, vegetables, and cheese.

Cost:

mushrooms: $0.75, asparagus: $2.00, red sweet pepper: $0.50, green onions: $0.29, egg product: $3.19, parsley: $0.10, cheese blend: $1.08, garlic: $0.08. Total: $7.99/$2.00 per serving

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; 10 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 422 mg sodium. 441 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2648 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 2 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 151 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 211 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

