Mushroom and Kale Lasagna Bake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return to Dutch oven.

  • Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet heat 1 teaspoon of the oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook 6 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and starting to brown, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute more. Add mixture to pasta in Dutch oven.

  • Wipe skillet. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet; heat over medium heat. Gradually add kale, tossing with tongs and cooking 6 to 8 minutes or until kale is wilted and tender (if using spinach, toss and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until wilted). Add kale to pasta mixture. Stir in pasta sauce, 1 cup of the Italian cheese, and the tomato sauce. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.

  • In a small bowl combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon mixture in small mounds onto pasta mixture. Cover loosely with foil.

  • Bake 35 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Italian cheese. Bake, loosely covered, 5 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand, loosely covered, 15 minutes before serving.

*

If you purchase long mafalda pasta, use 8 ounces and break into bite-size pieces before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; 9 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 588 mg sodium. 1017 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7907 IU vitamin a; 94 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 198 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 388 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

