Mushroom and Kale Lasagna Bake
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return to Dutch oven.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet heat 1 teaspoon of the oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook 6 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and starting to brown, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute more. Add mixture to pasta in Dutch oven.
Wipe skillet. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet; heat over medium heat. Gradually add kale, tossing with tongs and cooking 6 to 8 minutes or until kale is wilted and tender (if using spinach, toss and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until wilted). Add kale to pasta mixture. Stir in pasta sauce, 1 cup of the Italian cheese, and the tomato sauce. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.
In a small bowl combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon mixture in small mounds onto pasta mixture. Cover loosely with foil.
Bake 35 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Italian cheese. Bake, loosely covered, 5 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand, loosely covered, 15 minutes before serving.
If you purchase long mafalda pasta, use 8 ounces and break into bite-size pieces before cooking.