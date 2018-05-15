Mummy Pizzas
That's a wrap! Strips of string cheese and olive "eyes" bring these mini mummy pizzas to life.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle 2 baking sheets with cornmeal, set aside.Advertisement
-
On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit to a 4-inch round, transfer to prepared baking sheets. Divide pizza sauce between biscuits (1 scant tablespoon each) and top with pepperoni, if using. Peel cheese sticks and lay them across the pizzas to resemble mummy bandages. Place 2 olives on each pizza to resemble eyes.
-
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese is melted.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
128 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 513 mg sodium. 57 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 158 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 95 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;