Muffuletta Hot Dogs
Olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, oregano, and mozzarella cheese make these hot dogs taste similar to the Big Easy's most famous sandwich.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cook hot dogs according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine olives, peppers, tomatoes, and oregano.Advertisement
-
Brush buns with olive oil and garlic. Grill or broil until toasted. Top hot dogs with olive mixture and cheese. Grill or broil until cheese melts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
344 calories; 21 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 956 mg sodium. 248 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 201 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 57 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 168 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;