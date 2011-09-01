Apricot and Chevre Muffins

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Scott Little

prep:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins at 400°
cool:
5 mins
Yield:
15 muffins
  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line fifteen 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; set aside. In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside. In a large skillet melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir until tender. Stir in dried apricots and the 2 tablespoons honey; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the goat cheese. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar; beat until combined. Beat in eggs until combined. Alternately add flour mixture and half-and-half to brown sugar mixture, beating after each addition just until combined. Stir in apricot mixture and thyme.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 17 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm. If desired, serve with additional honey.

Per Serving:
166 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 216mg; potassium 155mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 36mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 1mg.
