Mozzarella, Pesto & Ham Toasties

Rating: 3.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 6 Ratings

A fresh mint-almond pesto makes this modern ham and cheese sandwich taste like something you'd order at an upscale deli.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Place whole pepper on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake 15 minutes or until charred. Remove; wrap in foil. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel and remove stem and seeds; cut into strips.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place shallot, almonds, and zest in a food processor; pulse until chopped. Add mint and parsley; pulse to coarsely chop. Gradually add lemon juice and oil, pulsing after each addition until mixture is coarsely pureed. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Preheat broiler. Toast bread on a baking sheet 4 to 5 inches from heat 1 to 2 minutes. Turn slices; spread half the slices with half the almond pesto; store remaining pesto. Top with cheese. Top remaining slices with ham. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with pepper strips. Assemble sandwiches.

Tips

Or use 3/4 cup jarred roasted red sweet pepper, cut in strips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
689 calories; 45 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 22 g monounsaturated fat; 59 mg cholesterol; 966 mg sodium. 595 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2117 IU vitamin a; 51 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 166 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 477 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019