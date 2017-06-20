Mozzarella, Pesto & Ham Toasties
A fresh mint-almond pesto makes this modern ham and cheese sandwich taste like something you'd order at an upscale deli.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Place whole pepper on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake 15 minutes or until charred. Remove; wrap in foil. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel and remove stem and seeds; cut into strips.Advertisement
Meanwhile, place shallot, almonds, and zest in a food processor; pulse until chopped. Add mint and parsley; pulse to coarsely chop. Gradually add lemon juice and oil, pulsing after each addition until mixture is coarsely pureed. Season with salt and black pepper.
Preheat broiler. Toast bread on a baking sheet 4 to 5 inches from heat 1 to 2 minutes. Turn slices; spread half the slices with half the almond pesto; store remaining pesto. Top with cheese. Top remaining slices with ham. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with pepper strips. Assemble sandwiches.
Tips
Or use 3/4 cup jarred roasted red sweet pepper, cut in strips.