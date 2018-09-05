LIVE

Moscow Mule Cupcakes

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Cheers to these vodka-infused ginger and lime cupcakes that taste just like a Moscow Mule cocktail!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line twenty-four 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine cake mix, eggs, water, oil, lime zest, 1/4 cup lime juice, vodka, and 1 teaspoon ginger. Beat until combined. Beat on medium for 1 minute.

  • Spoon batter into prepared cups, filling each 2/3 full. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centers come out clean. Remove from oven; let cool in cups on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups; cool completely on wire rack.

  • For the frosting, in a large bowl combine the cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer. Beat in half of the powdered sugar until the mixture is smooth. Add the 2 to 3 teaspoons ginger and 1 teaspoon lime juice. Beat in enough of the remaining powdered sugar to make smooth and spreadable. Spread or pipe the frosting on the cupcakes as desired. Garnish with additional lime zest or candied ginger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 224mg; potassium 44mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 0g; sugar 27g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 270IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 21mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 64mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/22/2021