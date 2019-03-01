Moroccan Red Lentil Soup

Aleppo pepper is a dried ground chile that looks like crushed red pepper but has undertones of cumin and fruit, plus less heat. If you like a mild kick, sprinkle it on almost anything: eggs, roasted veggies, even peanut butter toast.

By Anna Kovel
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-quart pot heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add onion, ginger, and garlic. Cook 8 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Stir in ras el-hanout and Aleppo pepper. Cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Add tomatoes, lentils, broth, and 2 cups water.

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 25 minutes or until lentils are tender, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top each serving with yogurt, additional pepper flakes, and cilantro. Makes 8 servings.

*

If desired, omit fresh tomatoes and use 1, 14.5-ounce can petite diced tomatoes, undrained, and reduce water to 1 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 515 mg sodium. 192 mg potassium; 67 g carbohydrates; 17 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1165 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 11 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 87 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

