Moroccan Red Lentil Soup
Aleppo pepper is a dried ground chile that looks like crushed red pepper but has undertones of cumin and fruit, plus less heat. If you like a mild kick, sprinkle it on almost anything: eggs, roasted veggies, even peanut butter toast.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 5- to 6-quart pot heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add onion, ginger, and garlic. Cook 8 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Stir in ras el-hanout and Aleppo pepper. Cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Add tomatoes, lentils, broth, and 2 cups water.Advertisement
-
Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 25 minutes or until lentils are tender, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top each serving with yogurt, additional pepper flakes, and cilantro. Makes 8 servings.
*
If desired, omit fresh tomatoes and use 1, 14.5-ounce can petite diced tomatoes, undrained, and reduce water to 1 1/2 cups.