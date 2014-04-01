Morel and Asparagus Crispy Pizza

Add 2 cups of the all-purpose flour, the semolina flour, the 3 tablespoons oil, the sugar, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed or by hand until combined, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining all-purpose flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (6 to 8 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 to 1 1/2 hours).