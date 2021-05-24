Mooncakes with Red Bean Paste

One traditional way to celebrate Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival is with a mooncake recipe. Mooncake fillings can be sweet or savory and traditional or nontraditional. Here, we opted for a red bean paste filling without the salted egg yolks found in other traditional mooncake recipes, to keep recipe prep simplified.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Ryan Krull

prep:
30 mins
freeze:
2 hrs
bake:
20 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 60 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • If desired, place bean paste in a food processor. Cover and process until nearly smooth. Scoop into 12 mounds on a parchment-lined tray or baking sheet (a slightly rounded tablespoon each). Freeze f1 hour. Shape into balls. Freeze again for 1 to 2 hours or until firm.

  • Meanwhile, for dough, in a medium bowl whisk together the golden syrup, alkaline water and shortening in a large bowl until combined. Add the flours. Stir with a wooden spoon until dough starts to come together. Gently knead the dough until a smooth dough is formed. Wrap in plastic wrap and set aside to rest, 45 to 60 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Divide dough into 12 equal pieces. Lightly flour a work surface. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough to about 1/8 inch thick, about 3 1/2 nches wide. Place one of the bean paste balls in the center of the dough, and shape the dough around it, pinching the edges to seal. Roll the ball on the work surface until smooth.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the filled ball, rounded side up, in a plastic 2-inch wide mooncake press mold, then turn the press upright on your work surface. Press the plunger down until you feel resistance, then lift the mooncake mold off the table and use the plunger to carefully press the mooncake out. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Chill while filling and shaping remaining dough. Arrange cakes 2 inches apart on baking sheet.

  • Bake 10 minutes. Remove and cool 10 minutes. Brush with egg mixture. Bake 10 minutes more or until golden. Remove and cool completely on sheet on a wire rack.

*

If you can't find alkaline water, you can make your own. Preheat oven 350°F. Place 2 tablespoons baking soda in a 2-quart baking dish. Spread evenly, breaking up any lumps. Bake for 30 minutes. Place 1 cup water in a medium bowl. Sprinkle baking soda over water; stir to dissolve. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 6g; protein 2g; vitamin a 22.5IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; folate 22.7mcg; sodium 859mg; potassium 20mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.8mg.
