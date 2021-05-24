Mooncakes with Red Bean Paste
One traditional way to celebrate Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival is with a mooncake recipe. Mooncake fillings can be sweet or savory and traditional or nontraditional. Here, we opted for a red bean paste filling without the salted egg yolks found in other traditional mooncake recipes, to keep recipe prep simplified.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
If you can't find alkaline water, you can make your own. Preheat oven 350°F. Place 2 tablespoons baking soda in a 2-quart baking dish. Spread evenly, breaking up any lumps. Bake for 30 minutes. Place 1 cup water in a medium bowl. Sprinkle baking soda over water; stir to dissolve. Cool.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
119 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 6g; protein 2g; vitamin a 22.5IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; folate 22.7mcg; sodium 859mg; potassium 20mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.8mg.