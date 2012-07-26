Monster Chocolate-Toffee Cookies
Monster chocolate cookie recipes transform into Christmas desserts when you opt for red and green candy-coated chocolate pieces. At other times of the year, make these chocolate toffee cookies with rainbow-hued candies.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl combine butter and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in chocolate pieces, toffee pieces, and pecans.
-
Drop dough by a cookie scoop or 1/4-cup measure 4 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.
-
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.
TO STORE:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.