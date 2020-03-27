Monday Dinner Beef Stew
A hearty beef stew doesn't have to take all day on the stove to be flavorful. It only takes 35 minutes of time until these tender beef tips, potatoes, and leafy kale are simmered and ready to eat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
260 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 604 mg sodium. 775 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11998 IU vitamin a; 36 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 64 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;