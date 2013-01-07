Molten Chocolate Cakes
Master the classic Molten Chocolate Cake recipe you enjoy on restaurant dessert menus in your own kitchen! This romantic dessert is perfect for your next candlelight dinner or party.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed through Step 4. Cover and chill until ready to bake or for up to 4 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking as directed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
444 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 18g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 158mg; potassium 193mg; carbohydrates 43g; fiber 2g; sugar 33g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 680IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 2mg.