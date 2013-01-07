Molten Chocolate Cakes

Rating: 3.86 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 22 Ratings

Master the classic Molten Chocolate Cake recipe you enjoy on restaurant dessert menus in your own kitchen! This romantic dessert is perfect for your next candlelight dinner or party.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cool:
15 mins
chill:
2 hrs to 3 hrs
bake:
15 mins at 375°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Generously butter eight 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups. For filling, in a small saucepan combine 1 cup chocolate pieces, whipping cream, and 1 tablespoon butter. Cook and stir over low heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Cool for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover and chill for 2 to 3 hours or until mixture reaches a fudgelike consistency.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a small saucepan combine 3/4 cup chocolate pieces and 1/2 cup butter. Cook and stir over low heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Cool slightly.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat eggs and sugar with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 5 minutes. Beat in flour and slightly cooled chocolate-butter mixture. Spoon enough batter into each ramekin to measure 1 inch in depth.

  • Divide chilled filling into eight portions. Working quickly, use your hands to roll each portion into a ball. Place a ball of filling on top of the batter in each ramekin; do not allow the filling to touch the sides of the ramekins. Spoon the remaining batter into ramekins, spreading over balls of filling.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand for 10 minutes. Using a knife, loosen cakes from sides of ramekins. If desired, dust with unsweetened cocoa powder. If desired, invert onto dessert plates and serve with small scoops of ice cream. Serve immediately.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed through Step 4. Cover and chill until ready to bake or for up to 4 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 18g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 158mg; potassium 193mg; carbohydrates 43g; fiber 2g; sugar 33g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 680IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/18/2021