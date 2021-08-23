Molletes

Rating: Unrated

These open-face sandwiches start with split bolillos (i.e. oval Mexican rolls) that are piled with refried beans, cheese, and avocado (good-for-you ingredients to power you through the morning).

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 open-face sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan heat oil over medium. Add onion, jalapeño pepper, and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Mash with a fork until mixture comes together but a few bean pieces remain.

  • Preheat broiler. Arrange roll halves, cut sides up, on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Spread with mashed beans and sprinkle with both cheeses. Broil 1 to 2 minutes more or until cheeses are melted and starting to brown. Top with avocado, pico de gallo, and black pepper.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 5g; protein 14g; vitamin a 380.3IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.9mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 83.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 853mg; potassium 600mg; calcium 229mg; iron 2.9mg.
