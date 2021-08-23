Mole Manchamanteles

With a dark color and a flavor profile that is a cross between tomato sauce, red chile sauce, and tropical fruit puree, manchamanteles translates to "tablecloth stainer." Traditionally, it is simmered with assorted meats, fruits, and other ingredients to create a savory stewlike dish.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Adam Albright

hands-on:
45 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
60 mins
Servings:
26
Yield:
6 1/2 cups mole
  • Tear dried peppers into large pieces. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium and add pepper pieces. Toast on both sides until darkened and fragrant, but not burnt. Remove as they are toasted and place in a bowl of very hot water. Cover and let stand 20 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in same skillet cook and stir almonds over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted and fragrant. Remove and cool slightly. Place in a spice grinder or a small food processor. Cover and process until finely ground.

  • Preheat broiler. Line a large shallow baking pan with foil. Place pineapple, tomatoes, onion, and garlic in prepared pan. Broil 5 to 6 inches from heat 15 minutes or until darkened on all sides, stirring occasionally. Remove garlic as it turns golden (it will cook much quicker than the other ingredients).

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high. Add plantain slices; cook 5 minutes or until golden, turning once. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate, reserving oil in pan.

  • In a blender combine ancho peppers, ground almonds, half of the roasted pineapple mixture, and 1 cup of the stock. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with remaining roasted pineapple mixture and 1 cup stock, fried plantain, chipotle peppers, oregano, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Add to pureed pineapple mixture in bowl.

  • Reheat reserved oil in Dutch oven over medium. Carefully add pureed pineapple mixture; cook and stir 1 minute. Reduce heat. Stir in vinegar, bay leaf, thyme, salt, and black pepper. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf and thyme.

  • Serve mole with roasted chicken or pork, spoon over grilled fish, or use as the sauce in tamales or over enchiladas.

To Store

Transfer mole to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Pollo Mole Manchamanteles

Brush the bole over chicken drumsticks and thighs. Roast at 375°F 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through (175°F).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; fat 4g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 2g; vitamin a 164.7IU; vitamin c 8.7mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 10.7mcg; sodium 139mg; potassium 221mg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.8mg.
