Mole Manchamanteles
With a dark color and a flavor profile that is a cross between tomato sauce, red chile sauce, and tropical fruit puree, manchamanteles translates to "tablecloth stainer." Traditionally, it is simmered with assorted meats, fruits, and other ingredients to create a savory stewlike dish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Adam Albright
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
To Store
Transfer mole to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Pollo Mole Manchamanteles
Brush the bole over chicken drumsticks and thighs. Roast at 375°F 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through (175°F).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
66 calories; fat 4g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 2g; vitamin a 164.7IU; vitamin c 8.7mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 10.7mcg; sodium 139mg; potassium 221mg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.8mg.