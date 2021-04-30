Homemade Mochi
Making mochi at home is easier than you think. With just a handful of ingredients you'll have chewy from-scratch mochi to enjoy. Try our matcha and ice cream variations for an extra special sweet treat.
Matcha Mochi:
Prepare as above, except stir 2 teaspoons matcha powder into rice flour before adding water.Nutrition analysis per serving: 130 calories, 2 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 1 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 11g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 6 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 0% iron
Mochi Ice Cream:
Prepare as above, except omit red bean paste and use small scoops of green tea, coconut, or vanilla ice cream. Store in the freezer.Nutrition analysis per serving: 117 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrate, 2 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 13 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 7 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 0% iron
Mochi with Nutella:
Prepare as above, except omit bean paste and spoon 1 tablespoon chocolate-hazelnut spread onto center of each dough piece. Shape as above.Nutrition analysis per serving: 185 calories, 2 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate, 6 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 15 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 9 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 2% iron