Homemade Mochi

Making mochi at home is easier than you think. With just a handful of ingredients you'll have chewy from-scratch mochi to enjoy. Try our matcha and ice cream variations for an extra special sweet treat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Katlyn Moncada

prep:
15 mins
freeze:
1 hr
steam:
20 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spoon tablespoons of bean paste onto a parchment-lined tray or baking sheet. Cover and freeze for 1 hour. Shape into balls; set aside. In a medium heatproof bowl combine the rice flour and sugar. Stir in water.

  • Place bowl in a steamer basket set over simmering water in a large pot. Place a kitchen towel over the bowl and add the lid. Steam for 20 minutes. (Or, cover bowl with vented plastic wrap and microwave on 100% power (high) for 3 minutes. Stir; cook 30 seconds more.)

  • Sprinkle cornstarch over a work surface. Turn out dough over cornstarch. Let stand at least 10 minutes or until dough is cool enough to handle. Use cornstarch to dust your hands and top of dough. Lightly work dough with hands until it cools to room temperature. Divide dough into 12 pieces.

  • Shape and flatten each dough piece into a round, using cornstarch to dust hands and dough as needed. Make an indent in the center of each. Place a ball of bean paste onto center of each round. Shape dough around filling into a smooth ball. Store in an airtight container in a cool dry place up to 2 days. For longer storage, freeze in an airtight container.

Matcha Mochi:

Prepare as above, except stir 2 teaspoons matcha powder into rice flour before adding water.Nutrition analysis per serving: 130 calories, 2 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 1 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 11g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 6 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 0% iron

Mochi Ice Cream:

Prepare as above, except omit red bean paste and use small scoops of green tea, coconut, or vanilla ice cream. Store in the freezer.Nutrition analysis per serving: 117 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrate, 2 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 13 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 7 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 0% iron

Mochi with Nutella:

Prepare as above, except omit bean paste and spoon 1 tablespoon chocolate-hazelnut spread onto center of each dough piece. Shape as above.Nutrition analysis per serving: 185 calories, 2 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate, 6 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 15 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 9 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 2% iron

Per Serving:
128 calories; cholesterol 1mg; carbohydrates 30g; sugars 11g; protein 2g; sodium 5mg; calcium 1mg.
