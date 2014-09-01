Mocha-Nut Milk Frappes

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine almond milk, ice, chocolate syrup, powdered peanut butter, and coffee powder. Cover and blend until smooth.

Tips

For a fun presentation, drizzle a little chocolate syrup down the sides of a clear glass before adding the frappé mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
56 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 131 mg sodium. 150 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 250 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 228 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

