Mocha Cream Shake
Chocolate syrup, coffee, and frozen yogurt. What more could you want in a dessert? Make this mocha coffee shake for your a cool pick-me-up.
Ingredients
Directions
In a blender combine frozen yogurt, coffee, and chocolate syrup. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth. Top each serving with grated chocolate.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
158 calories; 4 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 145 mg sodium. 226 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;