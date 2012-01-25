Mocha Chewies
Instant coffee in the batter and espresso beans on top give these chocolate desserts a double dose of buzzy java flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Lightly grease a 9x9x2-inch pan; set aside. In a small saucepan heat evaporated milk and coffee crystals over low heat, stirring until coffee crystals are dissolved. Add the dark chocolate pieces and the marshmallow crème. Cook and stir until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. In a large bowl combine crushed cookies and powdered sugar. Add melted chocolate mixture to cookie mixture; stir until combined. Stir in nuts. Spoon into prepared pan, spreading to edges of pan.Advertisement
-
In a microwave-safe bowl combine the semisweet chocolate pieces and the whipping cream. Microwave on 100-percent power (high) for 1 to 2 minutes or until almost melted. Stir until smooth. Pour over mixture in pan, spreading into an even layer. Chill about 1 hour or until set. Cut into bars. If desired, top each bar with an espresso bean.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.