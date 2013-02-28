Mixed Berry Smoothie
Stock up on naturally sweet frozen mixed berries and protein-packed Greek yogurt so you’re never more than minutes away from blending a fresh fruit smoothie recipe for a healthy breakfast or snack.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Karla Conrad
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
203 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 44mg; carbohydrates 39g; fiber 3g; sugar 24g; protein 10g; vitamin a 5RE; vitamin c 13mg; calcium 11mg; iron 6mg.