Mixed Berry Smoothie

Rating: 4.3 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings

Stock up on naturally sweet frozen mixed berries and protein-packed Greek yogurt so you’re never more than minutes away from blending a fresh fruit smoothie recipe for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine yogurt, pomegranate juice, berries, banana, honey, and lime juice. Cover and blend until nearly smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 44mg; carbohydrates 39g; fiber 3g; sugar 24g; protein 10g; vitamin a 5RE; vitamin c 13mg; calcium 11mg; iron 6mg.
Reviews

