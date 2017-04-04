Mix 'N' Match Chicken Wings
Sweet, spicy, savory, or herbaceous; this chicken wing recipe can be customized to suit any taste preferences.
Wings Rubs:
Savory: In a small bowl stir together 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 1 tablespoon ground black pepper, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, crushed, and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Cajun: In a small bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon crushed dried thyme, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.Chili: In a small bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper.BBQ: In a small bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 2 teaspoons onion powder, 2 teaspoons paprika, 2 teaspoons garlic salt, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon dry mustard.
Wings Sauces:
Blue Buffalo: In a small saucepan heat 1 cup bottled cayenne pepper sauce (Frank's Red Hot®), 1/2 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder over medium heat until butter melts; cool. Stir in 1/4 cup finely crumbled blue cheese.Korean Heat: In a small saucepan, cook 1/2 cup Asian chili sauce (sriracha sauce), or Asian chili paste (sambal oelek); 1/3 cup packed brown sugar; 3 tablespoons soy sauce, and 3 tablespoons rice vinegar over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Off heat, stir in 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil. Makes 1 cup.Louisiana Beer: In a small saucepan, cook 1/4 cup chopped onion and 1/4 cup copped red sweet pepper in 1 tablespoon hot vegetable oil over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender. In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup beer, 1/2 cup cold water, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add to onion mixture. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.Chimichurri: in a blender or food processor, puree 2 cups fresh flat-leaf Italian Parsley, 3/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, 1/2 cup red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup olive oil, and 4 cloves garlic. Pour into a container and stir in 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Wings Dip:
Fresh Chive Ranch: In a small bowl whisk together 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/3 cup buttermilk, 2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper.Blue Cheese Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup crumbled blue cheese (4 ounces), 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt, and 1/4 teaspoon celery seed. Cover and chill up to 1 week. Makes 1 1/2 cups.Creamy Parmesan Dressing: In a small bowl, stir together 3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup sour cream, 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon crushed dried Italian seasoning, and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper.Wasabi Avocado Dip: In a small bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup mashed avocado, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup snipped fresh cilantro, 1 tablespoon wasabi paste, 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar, and 2 teaspoons Asian chili sauce (sriracha sauce). Tzatziki Dip: In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, 1 cup seeded and chopped cucumber, 1/2 cup sour cream, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon snipped fresh mint or dill weed, 2 teaspoons minced garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add more lemon juice to taste, if desired.