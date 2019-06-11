Missouri Gooey Butter Bars
This dessert bar recipe is designed to be as gooey as possible. You'll know they're done when the filling is just lightly browned and puffed, but there is still some jiggle. If gooey isn't your thing, bake a few minutes longer.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
270 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 116 mg sodium. 52 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 3 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 421 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 32 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;