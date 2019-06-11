Missouri Gooey Butter Bars

Rating: Unrated

This dessert bar recipe is designed to be as gooey as possible. You'll know they're done when the filling is just lightly browned and puffed, but there is still some jiggle. If gooey isn't your thing, bake a few minutes longer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil; grease the foil. For crust, in a medium bowl, combine 1 cup flour and the 3 tablespoons granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in the 1/3 cup butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling. Pat butter mixture into the bottom of prepared baking pan.

  • For filling, in a large mixing bowl beat the 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar and the 3/4 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Beat in egg just until combined.

  • Alternately add 1 cup flour and evaporated milk to beaten sugar-butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Beat in corn syrup and vanilla until combined. Spoon over crust in pan. Spread batter evenly to edges of pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until cake is puffed, lightly golden, and nearly set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use foil to lift uncut bars from pan. Remove foil. Cut into bars. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 116 mg sodium. 52 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 3 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 421 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 32 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

