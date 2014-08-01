Minty Grilled Chicken
Mint and paprika may seem an unlikely duo, but they work together to give chicken breast an unexpected flavor punch.
Ingredients
Directions
Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Add mint, lemon juice, oil, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Seal bag; turn to combine ingredients. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 to 60 minutes.
Remove chicken, reserving marinade. Grill the chicken on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 15 to 18 minutes or until done (165°F), turning and brushing with reserved marinade halfway through grilling.
Tips
Serve with grilled asparagus and top with additional mint.
Fill the rest of your plate with some asparagus spears grilled along with the chicken for a bright, simple side dish.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
264 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 109 mg cholesterol; 408 mg sodium. 590 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 779 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 37 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;