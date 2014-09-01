Minted Strawberry Fizz
Ingredients
Directions
In a 16-ounce glass combine strawberries and mint. Using a muddler or the back of a spoon, press strawberries and mint against sides of glass until lightly crushed. Add ice. Slowly pour citrus beverage and carbonated water into glass. Serve immediately.
Lighten It Up:
For fewer calories, use a low-calorie citrus carbonated beverage.
Fruit Fizz Cocktail:
Make this drink into a cocktail by adding 2 ounces (1/4 cup) vodka or rum.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
80 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 61 mg sodium. 76 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 158 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 22 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;