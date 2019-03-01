Mint Matcha Milk Shake

Rating: Unrated

This mint-chip milkshake recipe is great all year, but come St. Patrick's Day time, we definitely break out our shamrock cookie cutter to make that cute garnish on top.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together 1 tablespoon matcha powder and 1/2 cup milk or almond milk until no lumps remain.

  • In a blender combine matcha mixture, 1 pint slightly softened mint-chocolate chip ice cream, and 3 tablespoons choped fresh mint; cover and blend until combined. Top with whipped cream and, if desired, dust with additional matcha powder.

For a shamrock on top, lightly place a 1 3/4-inch shamrock-shaped cookie cutter on top of the whipped cream. Lightly sift matcha powder inside the cutter. Gently lift cutter away.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; 24 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 143 mg sodium. 106 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 40 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 284 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

