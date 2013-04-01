LIVE

Mint Julep Dip

Rating: 1.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings

Reminiscent of a summery cocktail, this dip is a crowd-pleasing accompaniment to warm grilled doughnuts.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
chill:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine sugar and mint leaves. Using a wooden spoon mash mint and sugar until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender container or food processor combine sugar mixture, cream cheese, milk, and bourbon. Cover; blend or process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as necessary. Serve immediately.

Tips

Chill sauce up to 8 hours. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 4g; mono fat 1g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 120IU; folate 1.4mcg; sodium 29mg; potassium 17mg; calcium 13mg; iron 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/26/2021