Miniature Orange-Cranberry Cakes
When holiday gift-giving season rolls around, remember these orange-soaked cakes. They make luscious gifts, and the recipients can enjoy them for weeks to come.
Ingredients
Directions
Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325ºF. Generously coat six 4-inch fluted tube pans or one 6-cup fluted tube pan with nonstick spray for baking; set aside. In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and nutmeg; set aside.
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add the 3/4 cup granulated sugar, beating on medium speed about 5 minutes or until light and fluffy.
Stir in orange liqueur, shredded orange peel, and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low to medium speed for 1 minute after each addition and scraping side of bowl frequently. Gradually add flour mixture, beating on low speed just until combined. Stir in dried cranberries.
Pour batter into prepared pans, spreading evenly. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes for 4-inch pans (40 to 45 minutes for 6-cup pan) or until a toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely on racks. Generously prick tops and sides of cakes with a fork.
For syrup, in a medium saucepan combine the 1/3 cup granulated sugar, the water, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly and most of the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in orange juice; cool slightly.
Dip top and side of each 4-inch cake into syrup; place on wire racks above a large tray or baking sheet. Spoon or brush remaining syrup over tops of cakes. (If using 6-cup pan, do not dip cake into syrup. Place cake on a wire rack over tray or baking sheet; spoon or brush syrup over top and side of cake, reusing syrup on tray or baking sheet.) Cool cakes. If desired, garnish with orange peel curls.