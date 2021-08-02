Mini Turmeric Upside-Down Cakes

Rating: Unrated

Not only does brightly-hued turmeric add earthy, bitter notes, but also contains a high level of an antioxidant compound called curcumin. Research suggests turmeric has health-promoting and anti-inflammatory properties.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
bake:
12 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat twenty-four 1 3/4-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Arrange tangerine quarters in bottoms of prepared cups, overlapping as needed. Lightly sprinkle tangerines with salt. and drizzle with agave syrup.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl stir together next six ingredients (through cardamom). In a medium bowl beat butter and sugar with a mixer on medium until fluffy. Beat in egg. Add flour mixture and buttermilk alternately, beating on low after each addition until combined.

  • Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling each three-fourths full. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups 5 minutes. Remove; serve warm.

To Store

Place mini cakes in a single layer in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 1g; sugars 5g; protein 1g; vitamin a 143.5IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 10.1mcg; sodium 82mg; potassium 27mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/12/2021