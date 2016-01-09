Mini Spaghetti and Meatball Pies
Grab your muffin tin for this fun, kid-friendly appetizer recipe. A nest of spaghetti is the base for the adorable meatball pies.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the next three ingredients (through milk). Stir in cooked pasta. Using the back of a spoon, press mixture onto bottoms and slightly up sides of prepared muffin cups. Add meatballs and top with pasta sauce.
Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 2 minutes more or until meatballs are heated through and cheese is melted. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. If desired, serve with additional warmed pasta sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
283 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 719 mg sodium. 212 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 597 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 58 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 177 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;