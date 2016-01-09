Mini Spaghetti and Meatball Pies

Rating: 3.56 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 6

Grab your muffin tin for this fun, kid-friendly appetizer recipe. A nest of spaghetti is the base for the adorable meatball pies.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the next three ingredients (through milk). Stir in cooked pasta. Using the back of a spoon, press mixture onto bottoms and slightly up sides of prepared muffin cups. Add meatballs and top with pasta sauce.

  • Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 2 minutes more or until meatballs are heated through and cheese is melted. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. If desired, serve with additional warmed pasta sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 719 mg sodium. 212 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 597 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 58 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 177 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 6
cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2018
5 stars, don't know where my original review went, but these are delicious, easy to eat & a hit with the crowd! I worried about them coming out of the pan intact, but they did, easily. I used regular (semolina) spaghetti and made my own meatballs with beef. I can hardly wait to make these again!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019