Mini Margherita Pizzas
These tasty, tiny pizzas are the perfect appetizer for any Italian loving guests. Our Mini Margherita Pizzas recipe is simple while still creating a delicious dish by blending the flavors from the hand-selected mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil; set aside. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut Italian bread shell into 18 to 20 circles (or use a knife to cut into 20 squares/pieces).* Place bread shell pieces onto prepared baking sheet.Advertisement
-
Spread bruschetta topper on bread shell pieces. Top with mozzarella cheese and tomato slices. (If necessary, cut cheese and tomatoes to fit.)
-
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread pieces are crisp. Sprinkle with black pepper and top with basil leaves just before serving. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Tips
Cut bread shell into circles or pieces. Place in a storage container; cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.
*
If you prefer, cut some circles and some squares.