Mini Margherita Pizzas

Rating: 3.77 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3

These tasty, tiny pizzas are the perfect appetizer for any Italian loving guests. Our Mini Margherita Pizzas recipe is simple while still creating a delicious dish by blending the flavors from the hand-selected mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil; set aside. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut Italian bread shell into 18 to 20 circles (or use a knife to cut into 20 squares/pieces).* Place bread shell pieces onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Spread bruschetta topper on bread shell pieces. Top with mozzarella cheese and tomato slices. (If necessary, cut cheese and tomatoes to fit.)

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread pieces are crisp. Sprinkle with black pepper and top with basil leaves just before serving. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Tips

Cut bread shell into circles or pieces. Place in a storage container; cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.

*

If you prefer, cut some circles and some squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 159 mg sodium. 37 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Sarah
Rating: Unrated
01/20/2015
These were so easy to make and delicious! I made them for a cocktail party and everyone loved them.
