Mini Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies

Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange six 10- to 12-oz. ramekins in a shallow baking pan lined with foil. For filling: In a Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add fennel and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, oregano, salt, and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add kale; cook until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes more. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth and 1/4 cup cream, scraping up any browned bits. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in beans and tomatoes. Divide filling among ramekins.