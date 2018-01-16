Mini Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies
Single-serving vegetarian pot pies are perfect for dinner parties! Pair this Italian dinner recipe with a simple side salad for a comforting, crowd-pleasing meal.
Ingredients
Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
Directions
Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies
-
Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange six 10- to 12-oz. ramekins in a shallow baking pan lined with foil. For filling: In a Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add fennel and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, oregano, salt, and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add kale; cook until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes more. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth and 1/4 cup cream, scraping up any browned bits. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in beans and tomatoes. Divide filling among ramekins.Advertisement
-
Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie, adding 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese to flour and salt mixture. Divide pastry into six portions. Roll each pastry between sheets of parchment paper from center to edges into a circle 1/2 inch larger than ramekins. Top filling with pastry. Fold pastry under so it is even with edges; press to seal (or crimp as desired). Cut a few slits in pastry. Brush top with 1 Tbsp. cream.
-
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until pastry is golden and centers are bubbly. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
-
In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea-size.
-
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon water over part of flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon water at a time, until flour mixture is moist. Gather into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Flatten slightly
Baking Dish Variations
You can also use a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate or a 2-quart rectangular baking dish for this recipe. If using the 2-quart rectangular baking dish, use the Pastry for Rectangular Baking Dish recipe (using 2 1/4 cups flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup shortening, 1/4 cup butter, and 1/3 to 1/2 cup cold water) and add 3 tablespoons Parmesan to the pastry. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until pastry is golden and filling is bubbly.
Make-Ahead Tip for Pastry
Follow the Pastry for Single-Crust Pie recipe as directed above, wrap in plastic wrap and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.