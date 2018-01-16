Mini Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Single-serving vegetarian pot pies are perfect for dinner parties! Pair this Italian dinner recipe with a simple side salad for a comforting, crowd-pleasing meal.

Ingredients

Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

Directions

Italian White Bean and Kale Pot Pies

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange six 10- to 12-oz. ramekins in a shallow baking pan lined with foil. For filling: In a Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add fennel and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, oregano, salt, and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add kale; cook until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes more. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth and 1/4 cup cream, scraping up any browned bits. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in beans and tomatoes. Divide filling among ramekins.

  • Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie, adding 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese to flour and salt mixture. Divide pastry into six portions. Roll each pastry between sheets of parchment paper from center to edges into a circle 1/2 inch larger than ramekins. Top filling with pastry. Fold pastry under so it is even with edges; press to seal (or crimp as desired). Cut a few slits in pastry. Brush top with 1 Tbsp. cream.

  • Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until pastry is golden and centers are bubbly. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea-size.

  • Sprinkle 1 tablespoon water over part of flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon water at a time, until flour mixture is moist. Gather into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Flatten slightly

Baking Dish Variations

You can also use a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate or a 2-quart rectangular baking dish for this recipe. If using the 2-quart rectangular baking dish, use the Pastry for Rectangular Baking Dish recipe (using 2 1/4 cups flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup shortening, 1/4 cup butter, and 1/3 to 1/2 cup cold water) and add 3 tablespoons Parmesan to the pastry. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until pastry is golden and filling is bubbly.

Make-Ahead Tip for Pastry

Follow the Pastry for Single-Crust Pie recipe as directed above, wrap in plastic wrap and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; 27 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 954 mg sodium. 945 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13 g protein; 2 g trans fatty acid; 10117 IU vitamin a; 121 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 214 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 238 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

cincinnance1
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2018
I don¿t know why people are rating this so low! My family loved it! I used a pillsbury pie crust instead of making it myself. I also went a bit less on the fennel.
