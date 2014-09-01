Mini Fruit and Yogurt Parfaits

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

You need just five ingredients to make these sweet Mini Fruit and Yogurt Parfaits. The granola, fruit, and yogurt recipe is one of the easiest breakfast ideas you can toss together on even your busiest mornings.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spoon about 3 tablespoons of the yogurt into each of twelve 3-ounce parfait glasses, shot glasses, or dishes. Top with berries, granola, and almonds. Drizzle with honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 69 mg sodium. 223 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

