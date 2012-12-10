Mini Cornmeal Sopes with Chicken Salad
Discover how to make chicken salad Mexican style! This healthy chicken salad recipe is packed with protein and fiber--and tasty south-of-the-border flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with plastic wrap; set aside. For polenta, in a large saucepan combine broth, cornmeal, the water, and cumin. Bring to boiling, stirring constantly. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until mixture is thick, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese until melted. Pour polenta into the prepared baking dish, spreading evenly. Cover and chill about 15 minutes or until cool.
Meanwhile, lightly beat egg whites in a shallow dish. In another shallow dish combine bread crumbs and chia seeds. In a large bowl combine chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. In a medium bowl mash avocado, sour cream, garlic, cayenne pepper, and salt with a potato masher until nearly smooth.
Preheat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil. Coat foil with cooking spray; set baking sheet aside. Cut polenta in 12 squares. Dip each square into egg whites, turning to coat. Allow excess to drip off. Dip each square into crumb mixture, turning to coat. Place coated squares on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly coat tops with cooking spray. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until tops are golden, turning once halfway through broiling.
To serve, place two polenta squares on each serving plate. Top with chicken mixture and avocado mixture. If desired, serve with lime wedges.