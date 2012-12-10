Mini Cornmeal Sopes with Chicken Salad

Preheat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil. Coat foil with cooking spray; set baking sheet aside. Cut polenta in 12 squares. Dip each square into egg whites, turning to coat. Allow excess to drip off. Dip each square into crumb mixture, turning to coat. Place coated squares on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly coat tops with cooking spray. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until tops are golden, turning once halfway through broiling.